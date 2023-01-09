MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 7, 2023, an off duty officer was working at Sippers Bar at 100 Sterling Road between 11:00 PM and 2:30 AM on January 8, 2023. Around 2:00 AM, two officers attempted to break up a fight between a large group of females.

Meanwhile, a Black male was spotted, 34-year-old Marterrius Bryant, who looked visibly angry for reasons unknown. Bryant walked past officers and entered a white BMW possessing a Texas tag.

Once Bryant exited the vehicle, he placed a tan handgun in his waistband. Bryant then proceeded to approach the group of females and began yelling at the subjects.

Due to the concerning behavior Bryant was displaying, officers intervened and tried to confiscate his handgun from his waistband. Bryant resisted the force of the officer and became aggressive.

Officers believed Bryant was highly intoxicated because of the strong alcohol odor coming from his person and his red, watery eyes. The officers endured some struggle with Bryant but were eventually able to disarm and apprehend him.

Bryant was advised of his Miranda rights and then questioned by authorities. According to Bryant, he allegedly grabbed the handgun during the commotion for his safety.

The suspect also admitted to consuming several alcoholic beverages inside the bar before the incident. Despite the fact that the bar was closed at the time of the incident.

There were roughly around 150 people in the surrounding areas during the incident. Bryant was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center for booking.

Further investigation led to Bryant’s confession of possessing CDS 2 in Texas in 2019 which forbids him from owning a firearm.

Bryant recieved the following charges:

Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Disturbing the Peace

Negligent Carrying of a Concealed Handgun

Illegal Carrying of Weapons, 1st Offense

Possession of Firearm on Premises of Alcoholic Beverage Outlet

Resisting an Officer

Bryant’s current bond is set to $10,700.