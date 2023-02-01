COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ark. (KTAL/KMSS) — All four inmates who escaped from the Columbia County Detention Facility have been apprehended.

Officials released an alert Monday morning that four inmates escaped from the Columbia County Detention Facility.

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said in a release, that the jailers that were injured during the inmate’s escape are recovering from their injuries.

Denickolas Brown was taken into custody Monday just before 3 p.m. Meadow Saulsberry and Dariusz Patterson were arrested in Monroe, La. Monday evening. Rico Rose was taken into custody Tuesday morning.

All four suspects are accounted for and are in custody.