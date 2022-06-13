FRANKLINTON, La. (BRPROUD) – Reginald Magee, 45, is facing even more charges after the viewing of jail surveillance video.

Magee has been behind bars in the Washington Parish Jail for almost two years.

The most recent arrest stems from an incident that allegedly took place on Thursday, June 9.

According to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, a “female deputy was supervising inmates in a housing unit when Magee made inappropriate sexual remarks to her.”

Evidently the alleged harassment did not end there for the deputy.

WPSO says after being told to not make sexual remarks, “Magee approached the deputy and placed his hand on her body.”

The female corrections deputy subsequently reported what happened to her supervisor.

Magee is facing one count of sexual battery in this case.

In August of 2020, Magee was charged with the crimes listed below:

First Degree Rape

Second Degree Attempted Murder

Home Invasion

Being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Theft

Issuing worthless checks

Three counts of failure to appear in court

“A review of the documentation on the 2020 arrest and this latest incident indicates this man is a sexual predator,” stated Sheriff Randy Seal. “It is my understanding he is from Washington Parish and has served prison time in Mississippi. Now is the time for him to be introduced to the Louisiana prison system. I offer kudos to our corrections deputy who handled a sensitive and personal attack in a professional manner.”

After Magee’s arrest in 2020, bond for the 45-year-old was set at $750,000