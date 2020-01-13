Infant’s Death Leads to First Degree Murder Charges

Alexandria, La. (Jan. 13, 2020) ­ – On January 12, 2020, officers were dispatched to the 3000 block of Monroe Street in reference to a death investigation. Acadian Ambulance and AFD was already on scene.

Officers arrived to find a one-year-old deceased at the residence. Detectives and the crime scene unit were called out to investigate. The investigation lead to the arrest of Keisha Renee Green, 29, who was charged with first degree murder and booked into the Rapides Parish Jail.

This investigation is ongoing at this time.