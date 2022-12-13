LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — A 24-year-old man is dead after a crash in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, on Sunday morning around 5:00 a.m. 31-year-old Justin Scully was driving on LA Highway 445. At the same time, 24-year-old Austin Harper was driving in the opposite direction on the highway.

The preliminary report reveals Scrully crossed the centerline in the opposing lane, hitting Harper’s vehicle head-on.

Harper suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Scully sustained serious injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. There are no updates on his condition.

Investigators say impairment from Scully is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Detectives retrieved a routine toxicology sample from both Harper and Scully.

At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.