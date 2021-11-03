“I’m going to shoot you in the face” Monroe man arrested after assaulting waiters at local restaurant

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Monroe Police were dispatched to the 2600 block of Desiard Street at the El Azteca Méxican Restaurant in reference to a disturbance. According to a waiter, 63-year-old Willie Earl Wilson entered the establishment at approximately 4:30 PM and committed battery on waiters.

According to the establishment, he was not a customer and was at the location begging for food and money. Wilson was instructed to leave and to not return to the restaurant or property.

At approximately 7:07 PM, he returned and created a disturbance with customers and was asked to leave again. According to witnesses, he then spit on a waiter twice and placed his hand in his pocket, forming his hand into the shape of a firearm.

Wilson threatened to shoot by stating, “I’m going to shoot you in the face.” The waiter felt threatened by the statement and restrained Wilson. Officers placed Wilson under arrest and he admitted that he was in the restaurant looking for food but denied assaulting the waiter.

He was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with the following offenses: