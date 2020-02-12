Iberia Parish man pleads guilty crash that killed pregnant woman, 1-year-old

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) 26-year-old Dylan Leblanc pleaded guilty Wednesday in an Iberia Parish District Court to eight crimes resulting from a 2018 deadly two-vehicle crash that happened on US 90 that killed a mother, her unborn child, and a 1-year-old.

According to 16th Judicial District Attorney Bo Duhe, Leblanc was captured on video driving recklessly prior to losing control of his truck and crossing the center, striking an oncoming car.

Inside that car, was a Abbie Sinitiere and three juveniles.

Sinitiere lost her life in the crash as did her 1-year-old son and unborn baby.

Two other juveniles survived the crash, but had to be hospitalized for months.

Charges for Leblanc include two counts vehicular homicide, third degree deticide, first degree vehicular negligent injury of four and aggravated obstruction of justice.

His sentencing date for May 11, 2020.

He faces up to 100 years in prison on the charges.