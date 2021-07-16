Iberia Parish corrections officer charged with rape, malfeasance over alleged sex with inmate

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — An Iberia Parish corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate, according to Sheriff Tommy Romero.

Hansel Hulin, 45, has been charged with first-degree rape and malfeasance in office after an investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. Hulin allegedly had sexual contact with the female inmate in March of this year during a “routine transport from the jail to a nearby facility.”

Hulin was arrested today at around 12:30 p.m. and booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on a $350,000 bond. Romero explained that the first-degree rape charge is based on a state statute which states that a person under arrest or in custody is deemed incapable of giving consent for sexual contact.

“As soon as our office was made aware of the incident, detectives from both the Bureau of Investigations and Corrections began a full investigation,” said Romero. “From the evidence obtained, our office was able to acquire an arrest warrant. As your Sheriff – I will not allow this type of behavior from anyone working for the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office. This abuse of power compromises the public’s trust in our office, any type of abuse of an inmate will not be tolerated! Our goal is to continuously build a positive legacy of law enforcement in Iberia Parish. We will not let the actions of one person deter us from our goal.”