Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Around 1:23 AM, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, West Monroe Police observed a vehicle pull into the intersection of Bridge Street while the traffic control light was red. Officers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which lead to Monroe, La.

According to authorities, they made contact with the driver who was identified as 21-year-old Rayland T. Coleman. After police informed Coleman of the reason for the traffic stop, Coleman allegedly replied “I got nervous when I saw you and just went through it. I know you can smell weed, I was hotboxing earlier.”

Police then detected a strong marijuana odor coming from the vehicle and advised Coleman to exit the car. Coleman then allegedly informed police that he had a pistol in the vehicle.

After gaining verbal consent to search the vehicle, officers located a backpack containing approximately 368.7 grams of marijuana and a pistol. Coleman was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

He was charged with Violation of Traffic Control Signals, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics.