ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 29th, 2022, Deputies assigned to the RADE Highway Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on I-49 south bound, mile post 83 on a white Jeep for a speeding violation. Contact was made with the driver, identified as Alexander Dinkins Ray, of Arvada, Colorado. While speaking with Ray, Deputies became aware of possible narcotics in the vehicle. Deputies asked Ray for consent to search the vehicle, which he denied. The RADE narcotics K-9 was deployed and performed a free air sniff of the vehicle and gave a positive alert of narcotics in the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle was conducted by the K-9 and in the rear cargo area, a positive alert was made. Upon a hand search of the trunk, Deputies located 1 pound of high grade marijuana, 23 grams of mushrooms, 4 containers of THC gummies, 110 packets of THC powder drink mix, 5 bottles of THC syrup, vape pens refilling THC oil, and 19 containers of THC wax which was concealed in two different suitcases of clothes. A Glock handgun was also located in the vehicle.

Ray was placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where he was booked for speeding, possession with intent to distribute >2.5 pounds marijuana, and illegal carrying of firearm with drugs. Ray was later released on a $7,600.00 bond.

Arrestee: Alexander Dinkins Ray, 24

7750 W 61st Ave. 6

Arvada, CO

Charges: Speeding

Possession with intent to distribute >2.5 pounds marijuana

Illegal carrying of firearm with drugs