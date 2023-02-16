On February 14th, 2023, K-9 Deputies assigned to Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Highway Interdiction Team conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 49 south of Alexandria on a white Dodge truck for improper lane usage.

Deputies contacted the driver, identified as Myra Judith Galvan, 23 of Modesto, CA and stated the reason for the stop. From the deputies observations on the stop, a free air sniff by the narcotics detection canine was conducted around the white Dodge truck. K-9 “Beny” gave a positive alert to an unknown narcotic odor coming from the vehicle. A physical search of the interior of the truck revealed two cardboard boxes located in the rear floorboard area. Inside the boxes were a total of five vacuumed sealed plastic bags containing suspected high grade marijuana, later weighing in a little over 5 pounds.

Galvan and the passenger, identified as Fernando Baltazar-Diaz, 22 of Church Point, LA, were both placed under arrest and transported to the Rapides Parish Detention Center where they were booked for possession of CDS I with intent to distribute (marijuana) > 2.5 pounds. Galvan was also booked for improper lane usage.

Both Galvan and Balthazar-Diaz remain in jail at the time of this release. Galvan is being held on a $25,100.00 bond and Balthazar-Diaz is being held on a $25,000 bond.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit is a multi-jurisdictional team comprised of the Alexandria Police Department, Ball Police Department, Boyce Police Department, Cheneyville Police Department, Forest Hill Police Department, Glenmora Police Department, Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office Lecompte Police Department, McNary Police Department, Pineville Police Department, Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, Woodworth Police Department, Grant Parish District Attorney’s Office and the Rapides Parish District Attorney’s Office.

The RADE Unit continues to target individuals suspected of trafficking narcotics in the Central Louisiana area. If you have information or would like to report any narcotics activity, you may do so by sending direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Arrestee: Myra Judith Galvan, 23

Charge: Improper lane usage, Possession CDS 1 with intent to distribute >2.5 lbs.(marijuana)

Arrestee: Fernando Balthazar-Diaz, 22

Charge: Possession CDS I with intent to distribute > 2.5 lbs. (marijuana)