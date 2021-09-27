Huntsville Police identify suspect accused of setting seven business fires

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department identified the person they believe is responsible for seven Huntsville business fires on Saturday night.

The suspect, Nicholas Tremaine Hubbert, 24, is charged with first-degree arson. Hubbert was booked into the Madison County Department of Corrections around 1 a.m. Sunday. Hubbert’s bond has been set at $60,000.

Huntsville Police and Huntsville Fire and Rescue, along with several other area law enforcement agencies, are investigating if the suspect is connected to other intentional fires in their respective jurisdictions.

HPD listed these businesses where fires were intentionally set:

Plato’s Closet located at 4851 Whitesburg Drive

McDonald's located at 1795 US Highway 72 East

Aldi located at 2125 Winchester Road Northeast

Dollar General located at 125 Winchester Road Northeast

Kroger located at 6070 Moores Mill Road

Walmart located at 6140 University Drive

Dick's Sporting Goods located at 2718 Carl T Jones Drive Southeast

Officials say while no one was injured in the fires, the businesses affected sustained varying levels of damage.

Huntsville Police are continuing to investigate and Hubbert is expected to face more charges.