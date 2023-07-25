ASHFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — Houston County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team raided a home in Ashford, according to RickeyStokesNews.

RSN reports that a person of interest exited the residence without incident, and the SWAT team was called to the home after threats were made. It is not known what those threats were.

The raid happened off highway 84 in Watford Place.

