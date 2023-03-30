BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Deputies responded to a standoff on Gardere Lane Thursday afternoon.
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said the incident started after a shot was fired by a suspect at a bail bondsman in the 500 block of Gardere Lane. The suspect refused to come out of the home for hours.
Deputies set up a perimeter and took steps to bring the individual out of the home. As of 6:55 p.m., the suspect was out of the residence and in custody.
BRProud will continue to monitor the situation and update readers as authorities provide additional information.
