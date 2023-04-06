HOUMA, La. (WGNO) — An investigation into a Transitional Work Release Program led to the arrest of a Houma couple, according to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s office.

Detectives arrested 27-year-old Kendall James Brown and 27-year-old Trisha Lynn Picou, after witnesses claimed to have seen Brown, who was an enrolled inmate, walked away from his work release job site in Grand Isle.

An investigation was immediately called in an effort to locate Brown and to find out how he got away. Evidence led detectives to a home in the 1300 block of Ellender Street on the east side of Houma where he was found to be with Picou.

Detectives arrived at the location but after failed attempts to get Brown to leave the house, a search warrant was issued and SWAT was called in. Officers and the team entered the home and arrested Brown without issue.

Picou has later arrested at a different location.

Kendall Brown was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, facing charges of simple escape. He is being held without bond.

Trisha Lynn Picou was also booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex, on a charge of principle to simple escape where her bond is pending.

