ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A Houma man was arrested on charges in St. Mary Parish, as well as an active warrant in St. Martin Parish for attempted 1st degree murder.

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, Jujuan Melvin Poindexter, 22 of Houma was arrested on July 7 for failure to appear on a number of charges including:

Illegal use/possession/control of weapons-crime of violence

Illegal possession of stolen firearms

Possession of schedule II CDS

Possession of marijuana

Improper lane usage

No seat belt

Bail has not been set on the St. Mary Parish charges, however, Poindexter also had an active warrant in St. Martin Parish for attempted 1st degree murder and criminal damage to property. According to St. Marin Parish Sheriff’s Office, that warrant was in connection to an incident where Poindexter shot at a vehicle that was traveling on Hwy. 90 on September 7, 2021. There were no injuries from that incident.

A hold has been placed on Poindexter for St. Martin Parish.