All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — In March 2023, the guardian of a 15-year-old girl reported to the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office that an unidentified adult man allegedly inappropriately communicated with their daughter on several social media sites.

According to deputies, the child’s guardian believed that the suspect previously arrived at their residence in an attempt to pick up their child. After investigating, deputies identified the suspect as 46-year-old Johnnie L. Caine of Houma, La. The investigation revealed that Caine had repeatedly contacted the victim on TikTok and Snapchat, which resulted in inappropriate exchanges.

According to deputies, Caine allegedly sent the juvenile videos and photographs of himself performing inappropriate acts. The investigation also revealed evidence that the suspect allegedly visited the victim’s home at least twice, intending to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile.

After deputies obtained felony warrants for Caine, he was arrested by Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office. Caine will soon be transported back to Union Parish and booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile and two counts of Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.

This investigation is ongoing, in conjunction with Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, and additional charges are expected.