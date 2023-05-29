BONIFAY, Fla (WDHN)— Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are at the Holiday Inn in Bonifay after a fatal shooting.

According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, all of those involved or associated with the murder have been identified and located, and there is no present danger to the community.

The investigation is in the early stages and no further information has been released from law enforcement.

RickeyStokesNews is reporting the incident involved a Chipley man and a prostitute from Panama City.