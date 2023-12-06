WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – A Honduran National was arrested after investigators discovered he had hundreds of images and videos of child pornography, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

The Walton County Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a search warrant on the home of 33-year-old, Ever Alonso Soler-Pineda. Solar-Pineda was illegally in the United States from Honduras and living in Freeport for the past two years, investigators said.

Evidence was collected by investigators at the scene revealing about 375 videos of child sexual abuse with victims from 2 to 12 years old.

Investigators said the “intensive” investigation into Solar-Pineda began in 2021.

Solar-Pineda was charged with 35 counts of possession of child porn and use of communication devices in the commission of a felony. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Additional charges are pending, investigators said.