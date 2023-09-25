ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On Friday, September 22, 2023, at approximately 07:20 PM the Alexandria Police responded to 73 Eastwood in reference to a shooting victim. Responding officers located 26-year-old Malik Lynch deceased at this residence from an apparent gunshot wound.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at the phone number (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch (318) 441-6559. You may also email information to detectives at:

APD-Detectives@cityofalex.com

For a cash reward, call Crime Stoppers of Cenla at (318) 443-7867. The Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App can also be downloaded to leave tips and get a claim number for a cash reward at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile/

