HOMER, La. (WNTZ) – On Monday, December 5, 2022, Homer Police Department (HPD) investigated a reported theft in the 1400 block of Arthur Street in Homer. Officers assigned to the Patrol Division, including HPD Chief Elvan “Van” McDaniel, encountered and arrested one subject. That subject was ultimately booked on numerous charges, including resisting arrest.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier City Field Office (LSP BOI BCFO) Detectives were contacted by Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office regarding a complaint of excessive use of force by HPD. LSP BOI BCFO Investigators reviewed the evidence that was provided to them. The investigation rendered that HPD Chief McDaniel used excessive force by deploying a taser multiple times on a non-combative subject, who was handcuffed behind his back and lying on the ground.

As a result of the lengthy investigation, LSP BOI BCFO procured an arrest warrant for Chief McDaniel. As part of the ongoing investigation, search warrants were also procured and executed at HPD and other locations in connection to this arrest. Earlier today, 53-year-old Chief McDaniel was booked into Claiborne Parish Detention Center for aggravated battery and malfeasance in office.

As Investigators continue their investigation and gather more information, additional charges and/or arrests are possible. During this time, HPD will be unable to answer calls for service. Therefore, Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) will handle all calls for service in the area. Troop G will provide Troopers to assist CPSO.

Louisiana State Police will serve as the lead investigative agency. This investigation remains active and ongoing. Through coordination with Claiborne Parish District Attorney’s Office and LSP BOI BCFO, additional information will be provided once it becomes available.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is available to the public through an anonymous reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. The form can be found by visiting http://la-safe.org/ and clicking on the “Suspicious Activity” link.