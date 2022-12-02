Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 1, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a residence on Leachman Drive in Monroe, La. Once deputies arrived at the home, they encountered the homeowner who advised them that a unknown male was disocvered on the homeowner’s property allegedly stealing firewood.

According to authorities, they made contact with the suspect not too far away from the victim’s home and identified the suspect as 32-year-old Decarrius Terell Hill. Hill went on to allegedly admit that he was on the homeowner’s property without permission, gathering the homeowner’s firewood to burn.

Hill was arrested and charged with Theft and Criminal Trespass.