DARROW, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a reported shooting around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 11.

Deputies arrived at a home on Hemmingway Dr. and found “that the residence was struck multiple times by gunfire,” according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

APSO confirms that no one inside the home at the time of the shooting was hurt.

If you have any information that could help investigators, please call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).