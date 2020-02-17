Home Invasion in Alexandria

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 17, 2020) ­ – On Feb. 16, 2020, at 4:00 a.m. the Alexandria Police Department responded to a home invasion in the 3200 block of Lee Street.

Around 3:50 a.m. two suspects, one described as a tall black male wearing camouflage and one described as a short black male wearing all black, knocked on the rear door of the residence. The victim said when she answered the door the suspects forced their way into the residence. One suspect was armed with a handgun and the other was armed with what was described as a hand-gun style taser.

An altercation ensued inside the residence with one of the victims receiving minor injuries. The suspects fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival in what was described as a gray four-door car.

This incident is still under investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detectives’ division at 318-441-6416.