HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies said they’re investigating the death of a child Tuesday.

According to a Facebook post by HCSO, the death occurred late Tuesday afternoon at a home on Highway 81 in the Prosperity community.

Sheriff’s officials stated that the child is two years old, and have not given any additional information at this time.

