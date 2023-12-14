NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cam Jordan was handing out Christmas presents to over 30 children at the store Sneaker Politics when gunfire erupted outside just after 6 p.m.

The children are part of the Youth Empowerment Project, and Jordan was hosting his annual holiday event for his God Iz Love Foundation.

Jordan posted on the social media platform X, saying he was thankful no one was injured.

“Didn’t know how to feel about it, greeeat event last night, 30+ kids at my event last night gifting them sneakers, reinforcing positivity and having a great time,” Jordan posted on ‘X’. “Ignorance and stupidity struck when some argument outside of Politics elevated to extremes and gunshots went off.”

Several X users responded to the post, calling the incident “senseless violence.”

Jordan continued on to say, “No kids or staff or anybody in Politics were injured. I don’t think any of the bullets struck any person next door. Thankful none of my people were affected. But rattled for sure still sad these kids were in this situation.”

The New Orleans Police Department stated to WGNO, “We are investigating an aggravated criminal damage to property incident in the 200 block of Chartres St. No injures have been reported. The policer report for the incident is not complete, so we are unable to provide additional information at this time.”

The shooting comes as crime is on a decline in the city of New Orleans. According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, there have been no homicides so far this month. Shootings are also trending down.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Crimestoppers.

