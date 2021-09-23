High-speed chase on Highway 165 leads one man into the Ouachita River and then jail

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday September 22, an officer with the Levee District Police Department noticed a car traveling 20 miles over the speed limit on US Hwy 165 South, and attempted to make a traffic stop.

As police began approaching the vehicle, a black Nissan, it took off and began driving again, this time at speeds over 100 mph. During the pursuit, the Nissan turned West on Mansfield Road and eventually ended up stuck in the mud in a corn field.

As officers approached the vehicle the driver, later identified as 18-year-old Malik Williams, exited the vehicle and began running.

Per the report, Williams crossed over the Levee and jumped into the Ouachita River. As the current began carrying Williams South, he was instructed by police to return to the levee, and he eventually complied and was arrested.

Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office arrived on-scene and transported Williams to the Ouachita Correctional Center on the following charges: