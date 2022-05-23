BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Tevin Marcus Washington, 24, of, Gonzales, was arrested after a police chase which started on Greenwell Springs Rd. and ended on North Blvd.

A little before 9:15 p.m., on Thursday, May 19, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a Dodge Charger heading east on Greenwell Springs Rd. The vehicle did not have a properly displayed license plate.

The chase began after the Dodge Charger fled from an attempted traffic stop.

The Dodge Charger was seen making a U-turn and trying to drive quickly away from the officer.

According to the affidavit, “during the vehicle pursuit, the officer observed the vehicle exceed the posted speed limit by at least twenty-five miles per hour, observed the vehicle drive against the flow of traffic, observed the vehicle force another vehicle to leave the roadway, and also observed the vehicle leave the roadway.”

The chase ended when the Dodge Charger crashed in the 800 block of North Blvd.

Prior to the chase ending, the Dodge Charger hit a curb and caused damage to a front lawn.

After making contact with Washington, the officer found around “2 grams of suspected marijuana in a plastic container, 1 gram of suspected marijuana in a “blunt” and a grinder,” according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states that Washington admitted the suspected marijuana and grinder belonged to him.

After a trip to the hospital, Washington was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on his birthday which is May 20.

The 24-year-old is facing these charges:

Equipment Violation/Display of License Plate

AGG Flight from an Officer

POSS of Schedule 1 (Marijauana)

AGG Criminal Damage to Property

POSS of Drug Paraphernalia

Bond has been set at $260,000 for Tevin Marcus Washington.