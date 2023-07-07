All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

HAMMOND, La. (WGNO) — A case involving car burglaries outside of a local Hammond gym concluded this afternoon with a scene straight out of a movie.

On July 3, the Hammond Police Department received reports of several car burglaries near a local fitness facility and a suspicious vehicle in the area.

Once police arrived on scene however, the suspects had already fled.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron, “Our response to any call is usually between three to seven minutes, which is pretty impressive, and we usually can get there and get things solved pretty quick. In this case, we were not that lucky.”

The police department sent out an apb on the suspect car soon after they arrived on scene.

Thursday at about noon, the car was spotted but drove off once the suspects realized they have been seen.

The chase was now on.

“After an extensive pursuit that lasted around 10 to 15 minutes through the city on the interstate through multiple jurisdictions, we were able to get the suspects into custody,” said Chief Bergeron.

Other departments including the Louisiana state police, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s office, and the Ponchatoula police department assisted in the arrest of these men.

30-year-old Tavarus Oliphant, 22-year-old Alton Buris junior and 34-year-old Jarr’e Moore, who are each from Florida, are the suspects arrested following the chase each with a history of burglary charges.

“What’s significant about this is that being from out of state, we believe that they’re going to be part of a crime syndicate of sorts that are going from location to location, doing these burglaries,” said Chief Bergeron.

Latest Posts: