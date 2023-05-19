HAMMOND, La (WGNO) — Hammond Police officers are asking for the public’s help to find a woman who was caught on surveillance cameras committing battery on an employee of a local business.

Just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday (May 9), officers responded to a battery incident at a Domino’s Pizza in the 1400 block of West Thomas Street. Surveillance footage shows two men entering the establishment along with a woman who was reportedly upset with her order.

Officers say the woman became irate throwing her food at the employees before going behind the counter and hitting one of them until another worker separated the two. The woman left the location soon after.

Investigations began and even after reviewing the woman’s receipt, deputies were still unable to identify her. She is described as a black female, with black hair and was last seen wearing a white shirt, khaki pants, and a pink jacket.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or has information on the incident or her whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Randall Baudier with the Hammond Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 985-277-5740 by the Hammond Police Department’s Facebook Page, or by contacting Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa’s anonymous tip line at 1-800-554-5245.

