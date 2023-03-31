GOLDEN MEADOW, La. (WGNO) — A Lafourche Parish woman could face up to 80 years in prison for a child abuse case the Assistant District Attorney says was so severe, that she tried to cover the child’s injuries with makeup.

On Friday, a jury found 27-year-old Jasmine Bouvier of Golden Meadow was found guilty as charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty for the 2019 case.

The case dates back to when a boy found to be in Bouvier’s care was found with severe injuries that included a broken arm, fractures to the child’s pelvis and skull, and internal bleeding. The child’s age was not disclosed.

Parish Assistant District Attorney Jason Chatagnier says the Bouvier tried to hide the signs of abuse and neglect by posing for photos with the boy and even using makeup to help cover the bruising.

“The injuries were so severe the child struggled to move, it’s a miracle he is still alive today,” Chatagnier remarked in a statement released Friday. “At no point was medical attention sought by the defendant for the child. What she did do was put makeup on the victim and pose for ‘happy’ pictures in an attempt to disguise the torture to the child.”

We’re told the jury spent just under two hours deliberating before delivering a unanimous guilty verdict.

Prosecutors say they will be trying for the maximum sentence for the two counts, totaling 80 years. Bouvier’s sentencing is scheduled for May 23.

