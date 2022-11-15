MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The man accused of kidnapping and killing a 19-year-old college student in 2019 has been indicted by a Macon County Grand Jury according to the Alabama Attorney General’s office which is prosecuting the case.

On Tuesday Attorney General Steve Marshall announced the indictment of Ibraheem Yazeed on three counts of capital murder of Aniah Haley Blanchard. October 24, 2019, the 19-year-old Southern Union student stopped at an Auburn gas station to get a bag of chips. Police say soon after she was kidnapped and murdered by Ibraheem Yazeed, who was out on bond at the time on another case of Kidnapping and Attempted Murder. Blanchard’s body was discovered on November 25, 2019, in a wooded area in Macon County. Yazeed, 32 of Montgomery, was served the indictment Tuesday in the Lee County jail where he is held without bond.

Attorney General Marshall’s office presented evidence to a Macon County grand jury on November 4, 2022, resulting in Yazeed’s indictment on three counts of capital murder on November 14, 2022.

“Specifically, the indictment charges Yazeed with one count of capital murder during a kidnapping in the first degree, one count of capital murder during a robbery in the first degree, and one count of capital murder involving a victim in a vehicle. The indictment charges Yazeed did intentionally cause the death of Blanchard by shooting her with a gun during abducting her and robbing her of a vehicle and cell phone. The indictment also charges Yazeed intentionally caused Blanchard’s death while she was inside her vehicle, a 2017 Honda CR-V,” said the Attorney General’s Office in a statement.

If convicted, Yazeed faces the death penalty or a sentence of life imprisonment without parole for each of the three charges of capital murder.

The case is being prosecuted by Attorney General Marshall’s Criminal Trials Division. The Auburn Police Department, Montgomery Police Department, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Lee and Macon County Sheriff’s Offices investigated this case, along with the Lee and Macon County District Attorneys’ Offices.

On November 8th’s General Election nearly 80% of Alabamians voted in favor of passing Aniah’s Law. Blanchard’s mom says the legislation would have saved her daughter’s life.

“Aniah’s law is named after my daughter Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped and murdered on October 23, 2019. The person who killed Aniah was out on bond for multiple violent offenses,” said Blanchard’s mom Angela Harris.

Aniah’s Law adds a constitutional amendment giving judges more discretion to deny bail to defendants charged with first-degree Murder, Kidnapping, Rape, Sodomy, Domestic Violence, Human Trafficking, Burglary, Arson, Robbery, along with Class A Felony Terrorism, and Aggravated Child Abuse of a child six years old or younger.