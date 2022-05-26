LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Three former Lafayette Police Department officers went before the current grand jury in the 15th Judicial District this week, though only one of them was officially indicted for his alleged crimes.

Marvin L. Martin, 30, of Lafayette, was indicted on charges of second-degree battery and malfeasance in office — both felonies. Martin is accused of attacking victim Jonathan Alvey in a parking lot last month. Martin has since resigned from the police department.

Alvey is being represented in court by former Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, who has noted that Martin is a former UL football player and is far larger than his client. Alvey is suing the department and Martin in federal court for violation of his civil rights. Alvey allegedly sustained aggravations to a previous knee injury during the incident and now suffers from PTSD.

The grand jury, however, declined to indict two other Lafayette Police officers for unlawful use of force: