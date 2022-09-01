GRAMERCY, La. (WGNO) — On August 30, a Gramercy man pled guilty to manslaughter after a plea agreement with prosecutors the morning of a scheduled jury trial. According to the 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, 30-year-old Quannae Clark pled guilty to manslaughter in connection to the shooting death of 22-year-old Destin Smith.

According to a news release from District Attorney Ricky L. Babin, the incident happened on February 11, 2019. The St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a Lutcher apartment complex after recieving reports of a shooting. When deputies arrived they found Destin Smith suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The 22-year-old was taken to the hospital to be treated but died after arriving.

Throughout the investigation, detectives were able to gather information and identified Clark as the suspected shooter. Detectives were granted a warrant for his arrest and found Clark at his home in St. John Parish. Deputies booked him in the St. James Parish Jail according to District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.

The sentencing date for Clark is set for November 14, 2022. He can face up to 40 years in state prison. Clark was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and Honorable Judge Steven Tureau presided over the matter.