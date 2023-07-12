All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling Police Department is searching for 38-year-old Antonio D. Williams, who is wanted for five counts of Aggravated Assaulted with a Firearm, Illegal Discharge of a Firearm, and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. According to police, Williams is described as a Black male who stands at five feet and 9 inches and weighs approximately 150 pounds.

Williams is known to frequent on U.S. Highway 80 and Saratoga Street in Ruston, La. If you know the whereabouts of Williams, contact authorities at 318-247-3771.