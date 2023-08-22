GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – (UPDATE) The GPSO has received a sighting of Jason Whitstine, the escaped inmate, on Hog Island Road. If you live in this area, please lock your doors and remove keys from any vehicles and ATV’s. He’s reported to be wearing denim blue jeans and no shirt. If you see him, please do not approach him and call 627-3261.

GRANT PARISH, La. (WNTZ) – The Grant Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help, in locating Jason Wade Whitstine. This afternoon (August 18, 2023), Jason Wade Whitstine, walked away from his work assignment at the Grant Parish Detention Facility.

A warrant has been issued for Whitstine’s arrest for the charge of Simple Escape. An arrest warrant has been issued for Ashley Simmons for Principal to Simple Escape.

