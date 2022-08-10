BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Gonzales man was arrested Friday by state wildlife agents and State Police troopers on multiple charges, including his third DWI offense in a month.

Agents with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) patrolling on the morning of Aug. 5 came across a vehicle with front-end damage on the shoulder of I-10 in St. James Parish, according to authorities.

LDWF said agents talked to the driver, identified as 31-year-old Branden Rockwood, and suspected impairment. He was arrested and booked into the St. James Parish Jail.

Later, LDWF found that Louisiana State Police was investigating a hit-and-run in St. John Parish and investigators soon linked Rockwood to the crime.

Rockwood faces charges of driving a vehicle while impaired (DWI) and while under license suspension, hit and run, careless operation, operating a vehicle without a license, expired motor vehicle inspection, illegal tint, and not possessing vehicle insurance.