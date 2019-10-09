Giant cross stolen from site of St. Landry Parish church burned by arsonist

Someone stole a giant cross that was on site at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

The white wooden cross was stolen Tuesday.

Mt. Pleasant was one of three churches set on fire by suspected arsonist, 21-year-old Holden Matthews, last April.

Ortego is the architect for the rebuilding project and says church members wanted to incorporate some of the old elements into the new church as memories or relics.

“Such a shame that someone would take it. We had plans to use it in the new sanctuary in our design as a relic of their old church,” Ortego said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the cross should contact Ortego by messenger on his Facebook page.

“Please direct message me if you have information on where it could be.”