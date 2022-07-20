GEORGIA (WRBL) – Police in McDonough, Georgia are looking for a suspect who wore a granny disguise during a bank robbery.

According to officials with the McDonough Police Department, the robbery happened on July 18, 2022, at the Chase Bank located at 323 Jonesboro Road.

Police said the man, who was wearing a floral dress, white sneakers, orange latex style gloves, and a white wig, came into the bank and handed a note to the teller, demanding money. The man was also wearing a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 to remain anonymous.