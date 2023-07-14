ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A Georgia man has been convicted of attempted murder in a drive-by shooting of a California family on I-10 in St. Martin Parish in 2021.

Markus Onterious Andrews, 39, of Atlanta, Ga., was found guilty of five counts of attempted first-degree murder after a four-day trial, according to District Attorney Bo Duhé.

Andrews was arrested after a drive-by shooting in July 2021 in which he opened fire with an AK-47 on a California family of five traveling through the State of Louisiana on I-10 in St. Martin Parish.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, locating the victim’s vehicle with several bullet holes through the cabin, occupied by the family of five including two juveniles. The victim driver was able to identify the vehicle that shot at them as a black Kia Soul. With this information, SMPSO was able to obtain license plate reader information on the black Kia Soul at the time of the offense and track the line of travel.

Law enforcement was also able to identify Andrews as having rented that particular vehicle from a rental agency in Atlanta, Ga. The defendant also later placed a call to 911 identifying himself and indicating he fired upon a vehicle on I-10 claiming he was being chased.

Andrews was stopped approximately an hour after the shooting in St. John the Baptist Parish where his vehicle contained an AK-47 along with spent shell casings, authorities said.

The case is set for sentencing on Oct. 6 before Judge Suzanne deMahy.