BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 20-year-old Georgia man was arrested after a high speed chase from the Hathaway Bridge to Highway 231 on Sunday.

The chase happened Sunday afternoon.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the driver, Caleb Charles Stanford, from Hampton, Georgia was clocked going 98 miles-per-hour over the Hathaway Bridge in a red 2020 Dodge Charger.

The trooper was unable to stop Stanford. Eventually, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office spotted Stanford near Highway 231.

Stanford was heading north on Highway 231 reportedly driving over 115 miles-per-hour. Troopers said Stanford got a flat tire and with law enforcement right behind him, he pulled over.

Stanford is now facing fleeing and eluding and reckless driving.