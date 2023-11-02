SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN) — A Slocomb man is bound for federal prison after pleading guilty to committing a fraud scheme involving Houston County Jail inmates.

On Wednesday, October 25, 26-year-old Jalen Kendel Whaley was sentenced to 61 months in federal prison.

Whaley and his alleged co-conspirator, 29-year-old Courtney Jamal Byrd, pled guilty to the charges of one count of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. They were indicted in March of this year.

According to the indictment, the two hacked into the personal financial accounts of several unnamed victims took an undisclosed amount of money from each victim, and deposited those funds into the accounts of different Houston County Jail inmates.

When the inmates were released, they received the stolen funds from their accounts.

The indictment also claimed Whaley and Byrd stole information and IDs, using them to pay for hotels and collect unemployment benefits.

Byrd was sentenced to 51 months in prison earlier this month.