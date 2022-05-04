PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a suspect in Prichard Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, a wanted fugitive, was featured Monday on WKRG News 5’s Fugitive of the Week.

The MCSO said Kenneth Lee Sykes was in a trailer on Eastland Road in Prichard. Deputies spent two hours asking Sykes to leave the trailer.

After deputies deployed gas, Sykes fled the trailer. He turned toward deputies, wielding a large knife, and charged. That’s when deputies shot Sykes.

This is a developing story. WKRG News 5 will continue to update this story as more details become available.