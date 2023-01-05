Juarez police say city safe after businesses torched following violent takedown of "El Neto"

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican officials on Thursday reported the capture and death of fugitive Mexicles gang leader Ernesto Alfredo Piñon de la Cruz, aka “El Neto,” during a shootout in Central Juarez.

The Chihuahua Attorney General’s Office said the fugitive suffered bullet wounds during the arrest. The AG’s Office later confirmed that Pinon had died from his injuries.

A Juarez newspaper published leaked photos of Piñon’s body lying in the back of a white pickup smeared with blood. The image shows his face up with his hands cuffed behind his back. The photo was apparently taken down later.

Mexican authorities blame Piñon for the violent New Year’s Day escape from Cereso-3 state prison in Juarez that left 10 state security officers and seven inmates dead. Two additional state police officers were killed the next day in a shootout with alleged gang members as they sought “El Neto” and the other 29 inmates that escaped on Jan. 1.

Chihuahua state police located the lead fugitive in a house in Juarez’s Los Aztecas neighborhood in the pre-dawn hours of Thursday.

“The capture of Ernesto Piñon took place after an exchange of gunfire in a house, from where a vehicle fled to a gas station, where it crashed. There, (Piñon) fired at police and was critically wounded and later died” as he was being taken to a police station, the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement hours after the fact.

Police said they seized an armored BMW vehicle, eight rifles and five bulletproof vests.

Alleged Mexicles gang members shortly after set fire to an undetermined number of businesses in an apparent retaliation for the arrest and killing of their leader. Chihuahua state officials said no more fires have been set since early Thursday.

Authorities said more information would be forthcoming later in the day.