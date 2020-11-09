Fugitive caught after standoff with U.S. Marshals and St. Landry deputies

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — U.S. Marshals contacted the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office asking for their help enforcing an outstanding warrant on Eric D. Wilson, who was wanted in Morehouse Parish and was on the run in the Opelousas area.



Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says, “From the information we received we had, we knew number one he was violent, number two he has shot at officers in the past and number three if he could run, he would.”

Sheriff Guidroz says Wilson barricaded himself inside a residence.

He adds after 40 minutes of negotiation, tear gas was used to get him out of the house.

Sheriff Guidroz says Wilson surrendered and deputies arrested him without incident.

“Our swat team made entry, U.S. Marshals assisted with the recovery of weapons and the fugitive,” continues Sheriff Guidroz.

In Morehouse Parish, Wilson is facing charges of attempted 2nd degree murder, criminal conspiracy, carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon, and resisting an officer.

During the search of the residence, deputies say they found several high-powered rifles that belong to Wilson.

Sheriff Guidroz adds, “I believe because of the weapons seized we saved a lot of lives.”