Ft. Hood (FOX 44/KWKT) — The death of a female soldier is under investigation at Fort Hood.

According to the 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs Office, Private Ana Basalduaruiz died on Monday, March 13th. Basalduaruiz was part of the 1st Cavalry Division for 15 months, working as a Combat Engineer.

In a statement released to FOX 44 News, 91st Engineer Battalion commander Lt. Col. Patrick Sullivan said, “We are deeply saddened by the loss of PV2 Ana Basalduaruiz, and we extend our sympathies to her father, mother, and her sister.”

The statement says the chain of command is in contact with her family, providing them all releasable information. The family and Ruiz’s fellow troopers are also receiving support and resources.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time,” LTC Patrick Sullivan said in the statement, “she was an exceptional teammate that will truly be missed.”

The soldier’s death comes almost three years after Specialist Vanessa Guillen disappeared from Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020. Search crews found her remains on June 27, 2020.

The suspect in Guillen’s murder, 20-year-old SPC Aaron Robinson, killed himself when investigators attempted to arrest him.

Another suspect – 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar – was arrested and charged in connection with the disappearance. She pleaded guilty to several charges in the case in November of 2022.

FOX 44 News will have more information on PVT Ana Basaldua Ruiz’s death as it is released.