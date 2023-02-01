NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting at the intersection of Benefit and Frenchmen Streets that left a man wounded.

The shooting happened at about 10 a.m. Friday (Dec. 2).

Detectives say the unidentified man was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

At this time there are no updates on the victim’s condition. The shooting remains under investigation

Anyone with information is urged to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030. Those wishing to submit information anonymously can call Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.