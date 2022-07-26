FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY) – The Franklin Police Department (FPD) is asking for assistance identifying three men allegedly connected to a shooting Saturday night.

A shooting occurred in the area of Seventh St. and Martin Luther King Blv. around 8:55 p.m. on the night of July 23, according to FPD.

FPD says the three men are believed to be from Lafourche, Assumption, and Terrebonne Parish areas.

If you have any information, please contact the FPD Detectives Division at (337) 828-1716.

Photo curtsy of FPD

Photo curtsy of FPD

Photo curtsy of FPD

All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.