Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, December 4, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to St. Francis Medical Center due to a disturbance. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they were informed that 24-year-old Jared Keith Ray was transported by the Monroe Police Department to the hospital for treatment.

Once Ray was placed in the emergency room, he allegedly became aggressive with the nursing staff and assaulted multiple nurses. According to reports, Ray then allegedly urinated on one of the nurses before being restrained by authorities.

When Ray was medically cleared by officials, he was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with two counts of Battery of a Healthcare Professional. His bond was set at $3,000.