EUNICE, La. (KLFY) — Another worker has been arrested in connection with alleged mistreatment of children at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare in Eunice, authorities said.

Eunice Police arrested Katherine Michelle Fontenot, 20, Monday on a felony warrant for six counts of principal to cruelty to juveniles.

Fontenot, a former daycare worker at the Pumpkin Patch Daycare, was booked into the St Landry Parish Jail, according to Eunice Police Chief Kyle LeBouef. No bond details were released.

This was the fourth arrest in the case. Previously, Alyssa Dupre, Kaitlyn Doucet and Chasity Guillory were arrested on similar charges.

The case revolves around a video obtained by News 10 in which children are shown having slices of cheese thrown onto their faces, at which adults are seen laughing, children intentionally scared to the point of tears by adults wearing masks and one child taped to a chair.

The investigation is continuing, LeBouef said.